Chelsea Spring Expo Returns

From Chelsea Senior Center

The 14th edition of Chelsea Spring Expo will take place on Saturday, April 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As the event organizer, the Chelsea Senior Center engages community partners and volunteers to make this an enjoyable, family-friendly and safe event. The 80+ vendors will include area businesses, crafters, non-profits, and school groups. Their booths will be on display at the Washington Street Education Center (WSEC) – 512 Washington Street / the Chelsea Senior Center. The Spring Expo has something for everyone.

Come find out what your community has to offer and enjoy free goodie bags and door prizes. Stop by the best-ever bake sale offered by the Chelsea Senior Center for homemade pies, bread, and other delicious treats. All exhibits will be indoors, so rain or shine, plan to meet your friends, bring your family, and join us. A terrific lunch menu offered by the Chelsea School District will also be available. It’s a great opportunity to learn about our community, area businesses, local groups and more. Call 734-475-9242 for more information.

Chelsea Senior Center is a 501(c) 3 non-profit with office hours Monday-Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Visit www.chelseaseniors.org for more information about programs and services.