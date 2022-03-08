Chelsea Farmer’s Market Launches New Logo

Spring is on its way and that means the Chelsea Farmers Market will be back in business beginning April 30. And with the 2022 season, the market is launching a new logo, a new brand.

“We’re really pumped,” said Emily Griswold, market manager for both the Wednesday and Saturday markets. “Farmers markets have really become a social gathering spot, as much as they are a source for local food,” said Griswold. “And we really wanted our new logo to reflect that important part of the market experience.”

The new logo features the cheery and cooperative chickadee, which are symbols of friendship and agreeability, according to WorldBirds.com.

“We really liked how the stylized chickadee has the sweet suggestion of a bird in a hand —cherishing the market,” Griswold said.

The old logo — a red chicken crowing — was created in the late 1990s, when the second incarnation of the Chelsea Farmers Market opened and served a long and useful life, said Griswold. But it was time reboot.

Additionally, the market would like to continue diversifying and the new logo helps signal this change. Griswold said she’d like to see more prepared food sellers, artisan and vintage wares, music and an increase in the number of locally produced delectables.

“Farmers markets across the country are meeting places that offer both shoppers, browsers, and visitors the chance to socialize, pick up fresh produce, and find unique gifts,” said Griswold. “We love offering this opportunity to our community. It’s an experience.”

The new logo has a “locally grown” connection, too — it was designed as a pro-bono project by 2007 Chelsea grad Dolan Personke, who now resides in Portland, Oregon. Working as a graphic designer and videographer, he often provides creative support for non-profits, but working with an organization in his hometown is extra sweet.

“It was fun to design something for the market. I wanted to get a feel for the local market vibe and Emily had some great ideas on where she wanted to go with the new brand,” Personke said.

Griswold said to watch for the roll out over the next few weeks. “We hope to have new market bags featuring our new logo, and other items, available soon.”