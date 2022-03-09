Local Family Hoping to Win Special Bikes for Special Sons

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A Chelsea couple has entered the “Great Bike Giveaway” for the chance of winning two wheelchair bikes for their special-needs sons. They are asking for your help.

Meet Jacob and Bryce Hollis, two teenagers who love to be outdoors, moving about, meeting, and chatting with people as they can. Typical teens in many ways, with one big exception—a genetic neurological disease keeps them severely limited in their movement.

The brothers’ condition is diagnosed as Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 8 (SCA8). The disease is a progressive neurological disorder. “We didn’t know it ran in the family until we had the boys,” says Christina. “Symptoms usually show between ages 30 to 50. Jacob and Bryce have had the symptoms since birth.”

“Jacob has always been our outdoors kid,” says Christina Hollis, the boys’ mother. “He could stay outside forever, honestly, just watching cars pass. He loves to sit outside.”

When Jacob can’t be outside due to heat sensitivity, he’ll move from window to window in the house, watching his father, Steve, doing the yard work. He loves being outdoors.

“Bryce is the funny one,” says Christina. “He is the most social character we know. He will talk to anyone about anything and everything.”

Bryce and Jacob with sister Brooke and Rusty on the B2B

Christina and Steve use a large, oversized stroller when going on walks with their sons. But the boys are teenagers now. Mom and Dad would like to win the bikes so their sons experience the joy and independence of riding a bike.

Christina and Steve have entered “The Great Bike Giveaway.” They are hoping to win two Duet Wheelchair Bikes. The specially constructed bike has the wheelchair up front, with the bike powering it from behind. The bike is for paved or unpaved surfaces.

Duet Wheelchair Bike

The Chelsea family lives less than five minutes from the Border-to-Border Trail. “This is a big reason we want the bikes,” says Christina.

The family can win the bikes one of two ways: 1) Getting the most votes or 2) raising enough money to buy the bike.

The price tag for each bike is $5,000. If the Hollis’s raise half of that, they become eligible for matching funds that may or may not be available, depending on the size of the pool. The only sure way to get a bike is to be the top vote-getter or raise the money.

If you’re in a position to help, you can donate to each boy at the following links. If you’re not in a place to donate, maybe you would take a moment to vote. Any help is so greatly appreciated.

https://www.greatbikegiveaway.com/jacobhollis

https://www.greatbikegiveaway.com/brycehollis

The contest ends the morning of March 16.

“I would like to say that win, lose, or draw, the community around here has taken this contest and run with it,” says Steve. “And I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to everybody.”