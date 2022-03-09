MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, March 4, 2022

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: March 4, 2022

Senate Bill 768: House vote to cut state income tax rate Passed 62 to 42 in the House on March 1, 2022

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 nonrefundable income tax credit for a taxpayers' dependents who are age 18 and under; and lower from age 67 to age 62 eligibility for certain income tax exemptions on retirement income.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Hope (D), Brabec (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

Senate Bill 768: Senate vote to cut state income tax rate Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate on March 3, 2022

The Senate vote on the House-passed version of the bill described above, which does not include the business tax cut in an earlier version the Senate approved. With this vote the bill gets sent on to the Governor for signature or veto.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 4833: Reform heavy equipment rentals tax Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate on March 1, 2022

To replace the property tax levied on heavy equipment owned by rental companies with a 2% tax on heavy equipment rentals, to be distributed mostly to local governments.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

Senate Bill 392: Cut state business income tax rate Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate on March 3, 2022

To cut the state’s business income tax rate from 6% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1 2022.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

