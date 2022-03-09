Chelsea Area Historical Museum to Host Photo Preservation Class

From CAHS

The Chelsea Area Historical Museum will host a free workshop, “Leaving Your Photo Legacy” on March 14 at 7 p.m. at the museum. Presented by Marianne Behler, Certified Photo Manager, you’ll find out information that helps you create a plan for your photo legacy.

Learn the steps you and your family can take to both preserve and share your photos and family stories for yourself and future generations. Whether you have 100 photos or 10,000 and whether your photos are printed, digitized, in books or boxes, Marianne will help you create a plan that will prepare you to get started.

You can prepare in advance by visiting Marianne's website: www.lifetimephotosolutions.com Masks are requested. Registration suggested at 734.476.1020 or president@chelseahistory.org