Bulldogs Hold Off Williamston to Advance to Regional Final

It was one of them hold your breath moments for the Chelse girls' basketball team Tuesday night as the Bulldogs saw Williamston attempt a game winning three-pointer at the buzzer after Chelsea held an eight-point lead with two minutes left in the game.

The Bulldogs and their fans breathed a sigh of relief as the shot was long and Chelsea held on for a 48-46 over the Hornets to advance to the regional finals Thursday night against the defending Division 2 state champion Portland.

Chelsea struggled early but came back to tie the game at six. The Hornets closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 12-6 lead after one.

While the rest of the Bulldogs struggled, freshman Braiden Scheffler caught fire in the second. She nailed three triples and scored 11 points in the quarter to keep the Bulldogs close as they trailed 22-19 at the break.

The Bulldogs kept trying to peck away at the Hornets lead but could not get closer than four points until late in the third. Williamston led 33-27 when Maggie McKale nailed a triple to cut the lead to 33-30. Avery Lay followed with a putback jumper to cut the Hornets lead to one 33-32 and a few moments later Lay hit a triple to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game 35-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Chelsea kept the Hornets at bay for most of the fourth and led by eight with under three minutes to go. Things got a little dicey for the Bulldogs as they missed three front end of one and ones and the Hornets pecked away at the lead and set up the heart stopping final minute.

The lead was six when Williamston hit one free throw and the Hornets stole the ball on the inbounds pass and laid it in to cut the lead to three 47-44. Wickman split a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game. The Hornets would add another basket to cut the lead to 48-46 and the Bulldogs were fouled but missed both free throws. Williamston raced down court, Katie Wickman made a steal with four seconds left, but the Hornets knocked the ball from her and made a quick pass to the corner for the desperation three, and it missed the mark and the Bulldogs rushed the court to celebrate.

Scheffler and Megan McCalla scored 11 each to lead the Bulldogs. McKale and Lay finished with eight each, while Leila Wells added six and Wickman four.

Chelsea improved to 20-3 overall on the season.