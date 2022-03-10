Chelsea Moves Forward in City Manager Search

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

At its March 7, 2022, meeting, Chelsea City Council chose the search firm which will lead the City in its search for a new Manager.

Former City Manager, John Hanifan, retired on January 31. The City advertised on February 8 for an executive search consultant to help find a new Manager. Proposals were due February 23. The City received three bids.

Walsh Municipal Services, LLC with a $12,800 base fee.

Amy Cell, LLC with a fee not to exceed $18,500.

Management Partners with a $28,990 base fee.

The City also contacted GovHR, a recruiting firm based in Illinois specializing in governmental recruiting. The firm declined to take any more business at this time. The City also reached out to the Michigan Municipal League but received no response.

Interim City Manager Amanda Garber told the Council that all three consultants who bid “have experience performing an executive search for a local government in Washtenaw County.”

Councilmember Keating asked Ms. Garber if any consultants stood out to her. Ms. Garber replied that Amy Cell, LLC, struck her as offering more comprehensive services such as giving feedback to the candidate, following up, and evaluating the transition.

Several council members were familiar with and endorsed Walsh Municipal Services. Councilmember Ruddock told the Council he formerly lived in Meridian Township, where Frank Walsh has successfully served as the Manager for the past ten years.

In regards to Chelsea’s current Manager search, Mr. Ruddock added, “He’s been very helpful to us even before we got started in this process. I’m very impressed with him. He also did Saline. And they were impressed enough with him that they hired him back to do their Fire Chief.”

Mayor Pacheco told the Council that she has been having conversations with the surrounding communities that have recently hired new managers. “The Mayor of Saline couldn’t say enough things about Walsh and definitely the experience in terms of the number of communities that they’ve worked within the last 18 months.”

Councilmember Iannelli moved to accept the Walsh Municipal Services Bid, and the Council unanimously approved it.

Walsh included a tentative timeline to fill Chelsea’s executive position in his bid package.