Chelsea Council Discusses Police Chief Search

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Chelsea City Council discussed its next possible moves for finding a new Police Chief at its March 7, 2022, meeting.

Interim City Manager Amanda Garber opened the discussion by telling the Council, “Chief Toth has announced his retirement effective August 15, 22022 and City Council has accepted his announcement with regret. Chief Toth has held this position with the City of Chelsea since 2006.”

Ms. Garber also cited the City Charter, Section 7.10.

“A Police Chief shall be appointed by the city council after consultation with the city manager. He or she shall be appointed by the council on the basis of education, ability, training and experience. The police chief shall be under the direction of the city manager and be in command and be responsible for the operation of said police department and for the procurement and training of personnel therefor.”

Mayor Pacheco began the discussion with, “It’s my understanding that many of the same recruiting services work for police chief, fire chief, city administrative positions. So, that would be a similar RFP process if that’s how we wanted to work.”

Mayor Pacheco also added that Chief Toth was asked a few weeks ago if he knew of any internal candidates who may be interested in the job. At that time, he did not know of any.

Councilmember Iannelli suggested giving Walsh Municipal Services, who are leading the City Manager search, an option to expand their scope and revise their proposal to include a Police Chief search.

Council liaison to CAFA, Peter Feeney, was asked about their hiring of Fire Chief Robert Arbini. Feeney explained the CAFA Board did the hiring themselves and didn’t recommend the process for City Council. He explained CAFA had people involved with human resource experience who methodically led the process.

Mr. Feeney also expressed a desire to have the new City Manager involved in the process, an idea others on the Council supported. Calculating that there was not enough time between the new City Manager’s start and Chief Toth’s retirement for a search process to be completed, Councilmember Iannelli suggested appointing interim police chief to fill in the gap. Other members supported this thought.

“Ideally, the City Manager should be on board for this process,” said Councilmember Ruddock. “That relationship as defined in our Charter is a special relationship that really needs to be a good, strong working relationship.”

Mayor Pacheco mentioned that other communities have also formed hiring committees to participate in the search.

The agenda item was for discussion only. No motions were made. No action was taken.