The Chelsea Community Forum talk police task force, renewable energy and the Federal Screw Works site

This summary is from Chelsea Community Forum moderator Vincent Elie:

Approximately 10 people participated in the Chelsea Community Forum (CCF) via Zoom on February 12th. Our recorded discussion can be found at either of the following links: The audio link supplies the audio only. The video supplies both the audio and video. Both start at about the 39 minute mark.

The following link takes you to the Chelsea Update’s article regarding the Chelsea Community Public Safety Task Force:

https://chelseaupdate.com/14-members-appointed-to-the-chelsea-community-public-safety-task-force/?fbclid=IwAR0oqvn6yCfAabq8h8yiyjjIqmTZfhupOd893SPV8z66A6OAWwntuHox6ww

The topics chosen:

The new Community Police Task Force

The possibility of local renewable energy via Chelsea Power

Federal Screw Works Site

A member of the Patient Experience Advisory Council (PEAC) St. Joseph-Chelsea Hospital shared the staff’s gratitude to the Chelsea community, acknowledging that the community’s actions had a profoundly positive impact on staff members.

Participants noted that the Bobcat report on the Chelsea Police Department recommended that there be more community involvement and to this end the Task Force was created. The members have been chosen and more information on the Task Force can be found on the city's website.

Concerns were raised that with the resignation of John Hanifan and the potential retirement of Chief Toth, (he has since confirmed his retirement) that a significant amount of institutional knowledge would be lost during the transition to a new city council and mayor. Others expressed their sadness with Mr. Hanifan’s tone during his interview with the Chelsea Sun-Times in which he expressed reservations that the city would ignore those voices that were different than those of the majority. Many noted that this sentiment should be acknowledged and not ignored, but they also believed that his concerns were misplaced.

Attendees asked if Chelsea was looking at renewable energy sources going forward. Ideas voiced included: solar arrays on school buildings or available land.

The difficulty is balancing effectiveness and cost. Some noted that sustainability may be a consideration in the hiring of a new city manager. Others noted that the county is planning to decrease its carbon footprint.

There was general appreciation of the park concept involving the old Federal Screw Works site on South Main Street. Some noted that the issues of deed restrictions, parking, and brownfield issues may negatively affect the project.

The Rockwell Building project is moving forward with efficiency apartments. The brownfield issues are being addressed. Parking is being considered on North East Street and this may present some difficulties. A ride sharing program may be utilized by the residents of the Rockwell Building once it has been converted to residential living units.

The next Chelsea Community Forum, via Zoom, is scheduled for March 12th at 9 AM.

The CCF is open to all with an interest in the affairs of the Chelsea School District area and meets the 2nd Saturday of every month at 9:00 AM, currently on Zoom. The meeting link can be found on the Forum’s website: https://sites.google.com/site/chelseamiforum/home.

The Forum’s activity is advertised through the Chelsea Update, on “Chelsea Residents in the Know” Facebook’s page, and if you would like to be on the e-mail contact list, please provide your e-mail address at the Forum’s website: https://sites.google.com/site/chelseamiforum/home