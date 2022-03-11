Change of Plans: The Common Grill Will Remain Open

Whew! That was a close one!

Peas & Carrots Hospitality, owned by Chef Zack Sklar, Jim Bellinson, and Josh Humphrey, has purchased The Common Grill from Proprietor and Executive Chef Craig Common. Peas & Carrots Hospitality plans to keep The Common Grill’s legacy intact by maintaining the menu, ambiance and, above all, the loyal team that the community has come to know and love.

“I’m delighted to hand my business off to a capable team, one that I know will uphold the legacy my wife Donna and I have built in the community that we call home,” said Chef Common. “I will be staying on to oversee the transition and look forward to sharing my lifelong vision with the new team. If you stop in over the next few months, you’ll see me in my chef coat passing through the dining room, enjoying the familiar faces I’ve come to know so well over the years.”

Common's original plan was to sell the space, hopefully to another fine-dining restaurant, but not the well-known name.

Peas & Carrots Hospitality has a strong reputation for maintaining the beloved attributes of the restaurant institutions that they acquire, which was demonstrated when they purchased Beau Jack’s in 2014, now known as Beau’s Grillery, in Bloomfield Hills and Como’s in Ferndale in 2019.

“The Common Grill has been a mainstay in Chelsea for more than 30 years, and we intend for it to stay that way, continuing to focus on fresh ingredients, imaginative dishes, and outstanding service,” said Josh Humphrey, Peas & Carrots Hospitality chief operating officer. “The menu will remain the same, with guest favorites, including the Miso Glazed Atlantic Salmon, Parmesan Crusted Lake Superior Whitefish, and The Grill’s Burger.”

Peas & Carrots Hospitality’s Culinary Director José Colín will work closely with Chef Common to ensure a seamless transition. Colín joined Peas & Carrots Hospitality after working for Chef Thomas Keller at The French Laundry for six years. Prior to that, Colín spent time in New York, working with Chef Aarón Sánchez at Centrico and with world-renowned Chef Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be such an integral part of the Chelsea community, one that is near and dear to my family’s heart,” said Colín. “My wife Anna Foley grew up in Chelsea and has fond memories of her time spent enjoying meals and special occasions at the restaurant with family and friends. We look forward to carrying on those time-honored traditions for everyone as we make new memories together.”