Top-Ranked Williamston Ends Bulldogs Season

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team knew they had their hands full entering the Division 2 district final Friday night when they were facing the state’s number-one ranked Williamston and the Hornets showed why they are 22-0 on the season after rolling past the Bulldogs 66-29.

The Bulldogs knew they would have to be on their game against the Hornets, but in the end, Williamston was just too powerful for Chelsea.

The Hornets showed all aspects of the game with size underneath, speed and outside shooting and they were all on point Friday night.

Williamston scored the first four points of the game when Jake Stephens got the Bulldogs on the board with a triple to cut the lead to 4-3.

Lucas Hanifan led Cheslea with nine points. Photo by Mike Williamson

Matt Blanton put the Bulldogs on top 6-5 with a triple, but it would be the only lead of the night for Chelsea. Williamston would go on a 15-4 run to take a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

The Bulldogs went cold in the second with the only points coming with a Joey Cabana basket and a Blanton free throw, but they stayed in the game by holding the Hornets to just nine points and trailed 29-13 at the half.

Baskets by Jayden Woody and Lucas Hanifan made it 33-17 early in the third, but the Hornets would close the quarter with a 13-6 run to push the lead to 46-23 after three and cruised to the win.

Hanifan led the Bulldogs with nine points and Matt Blanton six. Joey Cabana and Stephens finished with five each, Woody and Chase Lay two each for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea finished the season with a 14-8 overall record.

Photos by Mike Williamson



