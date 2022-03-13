Chelsea Swim and Dive 16th at D3 State Finals

The Chelsea swim and dive team had a strong showing at the Division 3 state finals in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Bulldogs finished 16th out of 37 teams at the meet that was won by perennial power East Grand Rapids.

Mitch Brown led the Bulldogs with a 2nd place finish in diving. He finished with a score of 456.05 to earn all-state honors for the second straight year. He was beat out only by Charley Bayer of East Grand Rapids, who broke a 41-year-old state record with a score of 590.85.

The lone senior on this year’s Chelsea swim team Parker Olk had a strong showing at the state finals.

Olk earned all-state honors with a 7th place finish in the 100 butterfly and was 11th in the 200 free. He was also part of the 200 and 400 free relays that placed and earned points for the Bulldogs.

Leland Curanovic, Owen Critchfield, Easton Hodel, and Olk teamed to finish 13th in the 400 free and teamed to finish 15th

in the 200 free relay.

Curanovic competed in two events and finished 27th

in the 50 free and 28th in the 100 free.