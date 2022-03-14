New Exhibit Honors 8 Great Women in Hamburg Area History

Looking for a way to celebrate Women’s History Month? Then consider a stop at the Hamburg Township Historical Museum on Saturday, March 19. That’s the day the museum will open its newest exhibit, titled “Making Herstory: Famous Females in Township History.”

Attendees will learn about the founder of Hamburg’s first female firefighting unit; a woman who co-owned and operated the village’s iconic business; a religious leader who was decades ahead of her time; an environmentalist whose dedication to clean water was felt locally and at the state level — and more.

There’ll also be a craft for kids and a “We Can Do It!” selfie cutout for adults to enjoy. Refreshments will be served all day, from noon until 3 pm.

Admission to this event will be $2 per adult and $1 for each child under 18; historical society members attend for free.

This exhibit is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment of the Humanities, with local support from the Hamburg Firefighters Association, Stacy Hewitt of 3DX Real Estate, Catherine Hunter of Hunter Advertising, and the St. Stephen Episcopal Church Ladies' Guild.

For more information, contact Patricia Majher at 810-986-0190 or email hamburgmuseummichigan@outlook.com

Hamburg Township Historical Museum

Street Address: 7225 Stone Street, Hamburg, MI 48139

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 272, Hamburg, MI 48139

www.hamburg.mi.us/culture-recreation/hamburg_historical_museum