No Cost Therapy Services for Transgender/Nonbinary Teens in Washtenaw County

Recognizing a need for affordable short-term therapy for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults, Stand with Trans is partnering with mental health professionals and providing funding for residents of Washtenaw County, MI, thanks to a grant from United Way of Washtenaw County.

Funding is available for youth (and families when needed) who don’t have the funds to cover the co-pays, session costs, or do not have health insurance. The person receiving services must live in Washtenaw County, identify as trans/nonbinary, and be 13-24 years old. Fees or co-pays for services will be paid directly to the mental health provider with whom youth will be working. Fees will be provided for a predetermined number of sessions on a case-by-case basis and based on the individual needs of the youth. There are a limited number of sessions available.

“Access to mental health services had diminished as the need has increased over the past two years due to COVID-19 and rising rates of depression, anxiety and loneliness, especially among trans/nonbinary youth who have been stuck at home, often with unsupportive family,” said Roz Keith, Founder and Executive Director of Stand with Trans. “There just aren’t enough qualified professionals to provide services and those in need either don’t have insurance and can’t afford the session fee, or have a limited plan and the co-pay is not affordable.”

Research published in the American Academy of Pediatrics shows a 2- to 3-fold increase in depression and suicidality, especially in the transgender youth population. With counseling offices already stretched thin at the college/university level and then strained further by the pandemic, having adequate support for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults is vital.

Washtenaw County teens and young adults who are interested in these services or have a child or family member who would benefit from LGBTQ+ affirming mental health care can visit https://standwithtrans.org/lgbtq-affirming-therapy-services/ to learn more about partnering therapists and to sign up for services.

Stand with Trans’ mission is to provide the tools needed by transgender youth so they will be empowered, supported and validated as they transition to their authentic life.