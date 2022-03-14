Chelsea State Bank, Employees Support Community Needs

Chelsea State Bank and employees continue their ongoing efforts to raise money to support multiple community organizations including Ele’s Place, Shop with a Cop, and Faith in Action.

Over 10 years ago, Chelsea State Bank employees kicked off their Blue Jeans for Charity fund to raise money for local charities. Employees donate $3 per person which allows them to wear jeans to work on Fridays. At the end of the year, all money collected is donated to the charities selected by the employees. The money collected in 2021 was donated to Ele’s Place, Shop with a Cop, and Faith in Action. In addition, customers also donated to the Shop with a Cop fund during the holidays. Chelsea State Bank then matched the employee donations for the selected non-profit donations.

“As the community bank, we want to do all we can to help safeguard the children in our communities,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. “Families are at the heart of our communities, and our employees and customers continue to help those in need, both emotionally and physically, year after year. Last year was particularly difficult for many families as they struggled with loss and food insecurity because of the pandemic. I am so proud of our employees and the efforts they make to help others. They are true community bankers.”

During February, each organization was presented with a check representing the donations collected and matched. Faith in Action received $2,665, Shop with a Cop received $6,300, and Ele’s Place received $1,700. A total of $10,665 in donations went to these nonprofit organizations from the Chelsea State Bank employees’ Blue Jeans for Charity fundraising efforts.

“Through our relationship with these nonprofit organizations, and many others in our communities, we are able to help individuals and families achieve a sense of wellbeing,” said Rau. “These partnerships are ingrained in our culture at every level, and our employees honor them wholeheartedly."

About Ele’s Place

Ele's Place is a non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to creating awareness of and support for grieving children and their families. For more information visit https://www.elesplace.org/about/EPMI/about.

About Shop with a Cop

The Sheriff’s Office has facilitated the Shop with a Cop program in both Eastern and Western Washtenaw County since 2002. Each year Shop with a Cop teams law enforcement officers with nearly 200 youth from the county who are in need. For many, if not for Shop with a Cop, they would not have a holiday celebration. Visit https://www.washtenaw.org/2492/Shop-with-a-Cop for more information.

About Faith in Action

Faith In Action (FIA) is a community funded assistance and resource center with locations in Chelsea and Dexter. FIA Provides essential support to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty for those in the Dexter, Chelsea, and surrounding communities. Visit https://faithinaction1.org/ for more information.

About Chelsea State Bank

Chelsea State Bank is a full service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.