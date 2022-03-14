Washtenaw County Broadband Project Making Strides

In September 2021, the Board of Commissioners approved an investment of $15 million in County general funds and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to address issues of broadband connectivity in Washtenaw County. The goal of the investment is to operationalize the recommendations of the county’s Broadband Taskforce and connect every household in Washtenaw to highspeed broadband internet. The need for access was exasperated during the Covid-19 pandemic as the need for telemedicine, virtual school and remote work was made glaringly apparent.

Shannon Beeman (District 3) says “We know that the need for reliable internet access exists in areas of every township within the county. The team here understands how important this work is to our residents. They are moving ahead to make our goal of a completely connected Washtenaw a reality.”

County Administration and staff have been working to operationalize the broadband allocation.

In late 2021, an RFP process was completed and Washtenaw County contracted with DCS Technology Design for Project Manager services. The DCS team began working with county staff and the Broadband Taskforce to get up to speed and plot out next steps. Contract negotiations for service providers are on-going.

“We are steadily progressing toward the day we can begin running lines in the ground,” says Commissioner Jason Maciejewski (District 1), liaison to the Broadband Task Force. “I am glad to see the project team working collaboratively with stakeholders and contractors. This is the culmination of several years’ worth of research and advocacy. It’s going to take some time to operationalize, but we are well on our way.”

More information about the county’s broadband work may be found here. An updated timeline will be shared once contracts are complete and that information becomes available.