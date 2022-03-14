Chelsea Gymnast Competes at MHSAA State Finals

Chelsea freshman Kylie Beckel thought her gymnastics career was over because the sport was not offered at Chelsea High School, but a couple of conversations allowed her to join the Fowlerville gymnastics team and it paid off as Beckel and the Gladiators earned a sixth-place finish at the MHSAA state finals March 11.

"One of my first recreational coaches Katie Paquette is the Fowlerville Co-op high school team coach. When she learned that Chelsea did not have a team and I would be giving up the sport because I was not willing to train with USA Gymnastics, she offered to let Chelsea join the co-op with Fowlerville, Byron, and Pinckney that is now FBPC Gymnastics," Beckel said.

Beckel, who has been doing gymnastics since she was eight years old, chose recreational gymnastics over USAG because the training was not as demanding of her time. It allows for her to do other sports that she enjoys and can stay focused on school. She trains around ten hours a week doing recreational gymnastics.

The FBPC team finished second in the Regional and moved on to the state finals where they finished sixth.

The FBPC gymnastics team heading to state. Photo from Livingston County Gymnastics

"It feels really great to help reach one of our biggest goals at the start of the season. We have worked very hard to get there all year long and I am really proud of all the girls that I was able to spend the season with," Beckel said. "I am happy I got to represent my team on floor, vault, and beam to help reach our goal at the state meet!"

Beckel's favorite event is the floor exercise because she can show off her tumbling skills and artistry in choreographing her own routines. She was having a strong season and won the floor event at the Jeanne Caruss Memorial Invitational and the Canton Invitational. Both Invitationals had over 20 teams competing at each one and she was competing with some of the top gymnasts in the area. But after the two wins, an ankle injury set her back midway through the season.

The ankle injury limited competitions, but she was able to return for Regionals and qualified for state as an individual in the balance beam and vault and helped the team move on to the finals.

In the team event, she was the high scorer for FBPC in the vault in an 8.950 and tied for the team's top score in the floor exercise with a 9.350. She also competed in the beam but struggled in the team portion.

Beckel competing in the floor event at the state finals. Photo provided by Jamie Kunzleman

The individual event took place Saturday and she finished 23rd out of 41 competitors in the beam with a score of 8.525 and 21st out of 45 competitors in the balance beam. She finished 37th out of 75 Division 2 competitors in the All-Around.

Being just a freshman, Beckel has high hopes for her future. "I would like to make it to states in every event and have the opportunity to be an all-state in the all-around," Beckel said.

"My favorite part about gymnastics is the feeling I get when I accomplish a skill or goal I have been working very hard on, but my biggest inspiration is my teammates," Beckel said. "I have trained and competed with most of them since I began gymnastics and they have always encouraged me and been positive role models, especially the six seniors our team will be losing at the end of the season. My coaches along the way have always helped me reach my full potential and have supported my personal goals I want to reach as a gymnast."

While her teammates are her biggest inspiration, it is her parents that are her biggest supporters.

"My mom and dad have supported me since day one by working hard to get me to practice and meets as well as help lining up a team for me to compete with in high school, all so I had the opportunity to do what I love," Beckel said.

Lots of little girls' and boys' want to grow up to be gymnasts, but it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to compete at a high level.

"I believe hard work always pays off in the long run. gymnastics has many ups and downs and has showed me how to fail but come back to where I want to be with hard work and determination. It is a very unpredictable sport, and I am proud of myself for sticking with it even when it gets really hard," Beckel said.