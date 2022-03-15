MI State Legislators’ Vote Report 03-11-22

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: March 11, 2022

House Bill 5188: Prohibit bans on gun sales during state of emergency Passed 62 to 39 in the House on March 10, 2022

To amend provisions in the state health code that delegate to the state health department the authority to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including the statewide “lockdowns” ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. The bill would prohibit officials from using this law to ban the sale or use of lawfully possessed firearms, ammunition, or other weapons during a declared emergency or disaster.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5268: Ban officials sending out unsolicited absentee voter ballot applications Passed 56 to 45 in the House on March 10, 2022

To prohibit the Secretary of State or local election officials from delivering unsolicited absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5253: Ban election officials taking money or gifts for election equipment Passed 57 to 44 in the House on March 10, 2022

To prohibit state or local election officials and bureaus from accepting gifts from individuals or nongovernmental entities for election-related activities, equipment, or staff.

Yes: Rabhi (D), Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D)

House Bill 5703: Require public schools prominently post key parents rights laws Passed 85 to 16 in the House on March 10, 2022

To require public schools to prominently post two state law provisions in specified rooms, including the one where the school board meets. The first provision is the text from section 1 of the Michigan Constitution’s Article 8, which reads, “Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged.” The bill would also require schools to post the section of the state School Code that reads: “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil's parents and legal guardians to develop the pupil's intellectual capabilities and vocational skills in a safe and positive environment.”

Yes: Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5570: Authorize state gas tax holiday until October 2022 Passed 63 to 39 in the House on March 9, 2022

To suspend collecting the state gasoline and diesel tax between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The current tax rate is 27.2 cents per gallon on both fuels, and revenue from it pays for state and local road repairs. The House Fiscal Agency projects this would save motorists around $725 million in 2022, with the foregone revenue to "backfilled" from a $4 billion state budget surplus.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,