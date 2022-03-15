Youth & Teens Spring Events at the Dexter District Library

This spring the Dexter District Library has a variety of activities for Youth and Teens. Are you a fan of The Bad Guys series by Aaron Blabey? During Spring Break, on Tuesday, March 29, children in grades K – 4 are invited to join us at the Library for a Bad Guys in the Library program. Choose from one of the three afternoon sessions. Registration is required on our website and space is limited.

Toddlers and preschoolers can visit the Library from their living room for Spring Virtual Story Time on Wednesdays at 10:30am on Facebook Live. Ms. Krista will be singing familiar songs, telling stories, and demonstrating fun action rhymes every week on Wednesdays at 10:30am from March 23 – May 11. In order to meet current read-aloud permission requirements from book publishers, virtual story time will be held live only. Videos will no longer be posted for later viewing on our Facebook.

For Teens and tweens we have a virtual program as well during Spring Break. On Wednesday, March 30, youths in grades 5 – 12 can get creative – and a little messy – in the kitchen! During this virtual program, teens and tweens will have 45 minutes to try to recreate a decorated cake. At the end, we’ll take a look at everyone’s creations. This is meant to be fun, but our judges will also pick a winner to receive a prize! Registration is required on our website.

The Library has many more events planned during the month of April. We offer 5 different book clubs, each geared to specific grade levels from Young Fives through 12th grade. We have a virtual program option for children in grades K – 5 on Friday, April 22. Learn about Earth Day, creative reuse, and make your own fabric portrait by using reused fabric scraps, buttons, crafts items and more! Registration is required on our website and space is limited.

There are many opportunities for teens and tweens at the Library. Come on Wednesday, April 6 to learn how to select the right college for you. Later in the month, on Friday, April 22 is tournament-style play of Magic the Gathering, co-sponsored with SRSLY Dexter. Our Teen Advisory Group meets on Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am followed by creating your own Action Figure Terrarium. All programs require registration on our website.

For more information, stop by the Library and pick up the Youth Program Calendar or visit our website at www.dexter.lib.mi.us.