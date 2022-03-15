Pittsfield To Take Public Comment For Master Plan Update

Pittsfield Township’s master plan needs updating. Members of the public have until May 11 to submit official suggestions to the proposed changes.

“The manifestation of the vision first articulated in the 2019 master plan, and subsequently revised and updated over the past decade, has placed Pittsfield Township as one of the most desirable places to live, work, and recreate in Southeast Michigan and has earned us regional awards and recognition. Paradoxically, this places continued development pressure such that we find ourselves at a point wherein we must reimagine our community’s land use in a manner that adheres to our decade-long,” [commitment to growth and sustainability], Supervisor Mandy Grewal wrote in a memo to the Board of Trustees.

The draft master plan can be found in the March 9 Board packet. This updated version purposes to create or expand six mixed use zones of development in several areas. These areas, called “focus development areas,” – along Carpenter Road; along Ann Arbor-Saline Road, at the corner of State Street and Ellsworth Road; at the corner of Platt Road and Michigan Avenue; along Pittsfield’s portion of Washtenaw Avenue; at the intersection of State Road and Textile Road – are intended to preserve affordability and economic development while controlling sprawl.

“Over the past decade, these mixed-use districts – particularly Ann-Arbor Saline [Road], State [Road and] Textile [Road]; and Carpenter [Road and] Packard [Road] – have permitted Pittsfield Township to establish destination centers, allowing residents to walk, bike, or take public transit to access amenities ranging from medical services and groceries to restaurants and public gathering spaces. Inter-linking these destination centers to not just residential but also open, green, and recreational spaces further enhances the quality of life for Pittsfield Township residents,” the draft Preserving Pittsfield Master Plan says in its Development Areas section. “To that end, we propose adding two additional mixed-use districts – one adjacent to the existing State/Textile district and the second adjacent to the existing Carpenter/Packard district – in order to continue striking a balance between development and preservation. This expansion of our neighborhood, mixed-use destination centers in a comprehensive and cohesive manner to help address the current and future development pressures within a sustainable framework that promotes inclusivity and a sense of community. Thereby, Pittsfield can meet both the equity and sustainability mandate.”

At the same time, the proposal doubles down on Pittsfield’s goals of preserving as much green space as possible, as well as transit, equity goals, and sustainability. New parks, bikes and jogging trails, mass transit, and community gardens continue to be major parts of the plan. The plan also includes a continuation of the preservation plan to help preserve “tree canopy” and the viability of agricultural work in the township.

“I’m very glad to see that the 63 day comment period has finally gotten started on the master plan. Some of you will recall this resolution has been on the packet a couple of different times, and seems to continuously fallen between the cracks. I don’t know who has not been shepherding this project through, but we are really behind on our master plan. It has been a very long time since it has been updated. There has not been a whole lot of public input on it,” former Board member Christina Lirones said in the closing public statement segment of the March 9 meeting. “It just sort of comes to the planning commission; I go to all of the meetings … and there has not been a lot of public participation on this. I don’t think it is a really big update, so that is probably not that problematic. But the problem has been that they have been doing rezoning without an updated master plan for quite some time now. So it is high time we had [gotten] this done.”

The township is already reaching out with requests for comment to public utilities, railroads, public transportation, all government entities, adjacent municipalities, according to Township Planning Consultant Benjamin Carlisle. Carlisle also said in a memo on March 9 that any property within 500 feet of a proposed change to land use will be notified.

Image Credit: Pittsfield Township.