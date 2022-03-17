Chelsea MI
3-17-2022 3:15pm

Weekly Road Work, March 21-27

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - March 31 (extended)
Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and N Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 21 - March 31 (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 1
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 1
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - 31
Saline, York Hartman Rd, west of Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 14 - 23 (extended)
Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure March 21 - 30
Scio Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane closure Feb. 21 - March 25
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - April
Sharon Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd Daytime road closure March 23 - April 1
York Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd Daytime road closure March 16 - 23 (extended)
Ypsilanti Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Evelyn Ave between Share Ave and Hull Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Dorothy St between Grove St and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive