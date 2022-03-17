3-17-2022 3:15pm
Weekly Road Work, March 21-27
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - March 31 (extended)
|Dexter, Webster
|Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and N Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|Feb. 21 - March 31 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - April 1
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - April 1
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - 31
|Saline, York
|Hartman Rd, west of Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 14 - 23 (extended)
|Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|March 21 - 30
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Feb. 21 - March 25
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - April
|Sharon
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd
|Daytime road closure
|March 23 - April 1
|York
|Judd Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Moon Rd
|Daytime road closure
|March 16 - 23 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Harry St between Foley Ave and Grove St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Evelyn Ave between Share Ave and Hull Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Dorothy St between Grove St and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.