Join Chelsea’s Literary Event of the Year-the Midwest Literary Walk

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is excited for the return of our annual author event, the Midwest Literary Walk. Each year, the library welcomes acclaimed authors and poets to historic Chelsea for a day of literary celebration. Mark your calendars to join us on April 23 from 1–5pm for three amazing author talks, including former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, international bestselling author Don Winslow, and New York Times bestselling author Ashley C. Ford.

Event schedule:

Don Winslow | 1pm | Main Street Church (320 N Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118)

Winslow is an international bestselling author of over 20 novels. His latest, City on Fire, hits shelves in April. Winslow is the recipient of the L.A. Times Book Prize, among other awards. Winslow’s books have been made into movies with Twentieth Century Fox optioning several of his novels.

Don Winslow

Ashley C. Ford | 2:30pm | Chelsea First United Methodist Church (128 Park St, Chelsea, MI 48118) Ford is a writer, host, and educator. Named among Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Media among other honors, Ford has written and edited for The Guardian, Marie Claire, and many more. Her first book, Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir, was an instant New York Times bestseller and won the 2022 Audie Award for best autobiography/memoir audiobook.

Ashley C. Ford

Billy Collins | 4pm | Washington Street Education Center (500 Washington St, Chelsea, MI 48118)

Collins is the author of 12 collections of poetry, including his most recent, Whale Day and Other Poems. Collins has been lauded as an American phenomenon and likened to Robert Frost. While the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Collins’s work is also humorous, touching, and approachable.

Billy Collins

The authors will be available for book signings at the end of each of their talks, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books from our local booksellers, Serendipity Books and Literati Bookstore at each location. Learn more about this year’s event at midwestliterarywalk.org. Special thanks to the Friends of Chelsea District Library and Rick Taylor Real Estate for their sponsorship of Midwest Literary Walk.