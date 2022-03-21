Chelsea State Bank Presents Jacqueline Schiller Woman of CSB Award

Chelsea State Bank is pleased to announce Jacqueline M. Schiller is selected to receive the 2022 Annual Woman of CSB Award. The Woman of CSB Award was established in 2020 to honor women who have made a difference to Chelsea State Bank and the communities the Bank serves.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Schiller is a member of the Board of Directors of CSB Bancorp, Inc. and Chelsea State Bank. She was appointed to the Boards in October 2019, shortly after she retired from CSB in February 2019.

“We are honored to present Jackie Schiller with our Woman of CSB Award for 2022,” said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO, Joanne Rau.

“Jackie is a member of our Boards of Directors and a dedicated retired CSB executive. She devoted her career to making our communities safer, and more inclusive for all of us to live, work and grow together. As the local community bank, Jackie’s work continues to align with our mission to enrich the communities we serve by giving of our time and resources, while providing exceptional service and stable progressive solutions.”

Schiller retired as Chelsea State Bank’s Senior Vice President, Human Resource Officer after 46 years of outstanding service and dedication. She joined the Bank as a Teller and Bookkeeper right out of high school in 1972 and devoted her banking career to CSB. After attending Washtenaw Community College, Schiller continued to move into leadership positions with Bank.

Dedicated to her community, Schiller has been involved in many community causes, events, and sponsorships over the years particularly with Faith in Action, Eli’s Place, and the Chelsea Senior Center. Schiller took a special interest in educating senior citizens along with their families and caretakers about Preventing Elder Financial Abuse. She taught this class for many years at the senior centers throughout the Chelsea and Dexter communities.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” said Chelsea State Bank Board Member Jacqueline (Jackie) Schiller. “I loved working for Chelsea State Bank, and I am truly privileged to serve on their Boards of Directors today. Community is everything to me, so given the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our families and businesses is extremely rewarding to me. I am forever grateful to Chelsea State Bank and the communities we serve. Thank you.”