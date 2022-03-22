CPD Weekly Report 03-22-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-981

Location: Wilkinson X Chandler St.

Date: March 17, 2022

Time: 8:58 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was doing routine traffic enforcement and observed a vehicle driving higher than the posted speed limit. The officer made contact with the driver, a 39-year-old Chelsea woman, and determined that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer allowed the vehicle to remain legally parked on the road until a licensed driver could arrive to drive it. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine what charges should be authorized.

#####

Incident #: 22-953

Location: N. Main St. X Hickory Dr.

Date: March 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer received information that multiple traffic signs had been stolen overnight both in the city and outside of the city. The officer followed up on a few locations where the signs were believed to have been taken to and ultimately ended up locating the signs in one of the suspect's vehicles. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for further review and determination of what charges should be authorized.