Saint Joseph Mercy Health Names New President of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

From SJMH

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announced that Benjamin S. Miles has been named the new president of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea, succeeding Nancy Graebner-Sundling, who began her retirement last week. Miles' first day on the job will be April 18.

Miles joins a strong and established leadership team led by Chief Medical Officer, Alon Weizer, MD; Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services, Cheryl Taylor, RN; Chief Human Resources Officer, Tonia Schemer, and Executive Director of Finance, Shannon Scott.

“Ben has a proven reputation as a results-oriented health care leader, bringing expertise in strategy, operations, process improvement, project management and finance,” said Shannon Striebich, senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Michigan. “He is an articulate, effective communicator able to clearly translate complex concepts, which will help to strengthen understanding and alignment throughout our Chelsea hospital. We are grateful to Nancy for her dynamic, caring leadership over the past 10 years and we wish Ben great success in his new role.”

Over his career, Miles has developed strong relationships across teams to achieve business growth while helping improve the quality and range of health care services. Most recently, he served as the President – Health Plan Services & Chief Advocacy Officer at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he significantly expanded the system’s market share while building loyalty to the hospital among patients and their families. Miles leveraged his communication and relationship-building skills to connect with national and state legislators to align leaders in the creation of effective health care policies.

"We are excited to be working with a talented, innovative leader such as Ben as we continue to grow and expand health care offerings in Chelsea," said Jeff Desmond, M.D., chairman of St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea’s Joint Venture Board. "While we look forward to the future, we are deeply grateful for the strong foundation provided by Nancy and the continued dedication of the entire St. Joe's Chelsea team."

Miles earned his Master of Business Administration from Walsh College and his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Wayne State University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and American Society for Quality (ASQ), along with numerous community groups to help improve health care and support diversity and inclusion efforts.