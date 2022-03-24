Chelsea Police Report, February 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During February, Chelsea Police Officers responded to 404 calls for service, up from 156 last year for a 159% increase. Total calls for the year are 821, up from 351 for the same period last year for a 133.9% increase. The increases are primarily due to increased traffic stops.

Significant incidents from the report include one sexual assault, two assaults, two stalkings, four thefts, 20 traffic crashes, two larceny, 22 citizen assists, three medical assists, and five welfare checks.

The CPD’s 48 cases for the month consist of eight closed, seven turned over to the prosecutor, five waiting on lab analysis, and 28 remain open.

Chief Toth told the Council that his department is receiving and reviewing traffic requests for summer events and festivals. The Council can expect to see those on its agenda soon.

A link to the entire February police report can be found below.