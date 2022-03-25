Chelsea Track Teams Open Season at SEC Invite

The Chelsea track teams opened their seasons at the SEC Indoor Invite at Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday.

The event was a non-scoring meet with all the teams from the SEC Red and White with the top five finishers in each event earning medals.

The boys medaled in four events led by Zebedee Swager winning the 3200.

Ryan Scott was second in the shot put and Connell Alford second in the 1600. Nick Spruce also medaled in the 800 with a fifth-place finish.

Alford was sixth in the 800, Brandon Snyder sixth in the long jump, and Andrew Gilbert sixth in the 60 hurdles.

The 4x200 team of Snyder, Colin Wacker, Landon Napieralski, and Colton King was seventh and the 4x800 team of Spruce, Ethan Kapolka, Jackson Dell, and Bram Hartsuff was eighth.

Hartsuff was ninth in the 3200, Aiden McGuire 10th

in the shot put, Ethan Kwaske 14th in the 60 hurdles, Kick Fisk 15th

in the high jump, and Lucas Hopkins 16th in the long jump.

The girls also medaled in four events led by Makayla Kegerreis with a second-place finish in the long jump and a fourth-place finish in the 400.

Brooke Matusik was fourth in the 60 hurdles and Ava Woodard fifth in the shot put to earn medals.

Madline Collins was sixth in the long jump and the 4x200 relay team of Eva Dewaele, Kegerreis, Natalia DeMea, and Laney Smith was ninth.

DeMea was 13th in the 400 and Rachel Bullock 13th

in the 60 hurdles. Aleya Smith was 14th and Matusik, Smith, Sofia DeMea, and Audra Guthre finished 14th and Kennedy Anderson 14th

in the high jump.

Madison Morgan was 15th in the 800, Julia Kause 16th in the 1600, and Collins 19th in the high jump.