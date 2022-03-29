Collage Concert Returns to CHS Auditorium April 9

Restore your spirit with beauty and joy when music surrounds you once again at the Chelsea High School Collage Concert on April 9.

Performed by student musicians, the concert delivers a collage of musical styles, with a variety of pieces flowing one after another with no breaks for applause or intermission. It features instrumental and vocal performances, including full sections of music classes and extracurricular music groups as well as smaller ensembles and soloists—all highlighting the talent nurtured through the district’s music program.

The annual concert was abruptly canceled in 2020 during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. A hybrid version with a combination of live and recorded performances took place on the football field in May 2021 for a limited audience. But with Michigan in the pandemic recovery phase, the district is delighted to bring back the popular event the way the community remembers it.

Chelsea’s first Collage Concert took place in 2014 to raise money for music boosters, immediately becoming one of the most well-attended musical events in the district.

“[Attending] Collage is a fun way to show support and appreciation for Chelsea's excellent music programs in two ways: giving the hard-working students an audience for this unique concert and through ticket proceeds which are one of the major sources of funds for music boosters' support to enrich district-wide programs in Chelsea,” said Lynn Harris, president of Chelsea Music Boosters.

What: Collage Concert

When: 7 p.m. on April 9

Where: Chelsea High School Auditorium, 740 North Freer Rd.

Tickets: $10/adults; $5/students and seniors. Seating is reserved, with tickets available in advance online at https://chelsea-music-boosters.ticketleap.com/2022-chs-collage-concert/ or through the link at https://chelseamusicboosters.org/. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

About Chelsea Music Boosters: The Chelsea Music Boosters is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advocates for and fundraises to help support and enhance music education programs in the Chelsea School District from Young 5s through 12th grade. Monetary support provides program essentials and enhancements including, but not limited to, music literature, instrument repairs, solo and ensemble coaching, and music clinicians.