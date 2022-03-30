Then & Now: The Titanic Survivor Terrified by Detroit Tiger Crowds

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The passenger ship RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid waters of the North Atlantic on the night of April 14, 1912. Six days later, the Detroit Tigers opened their new ballpark, Navin Field, on the corner of Michigan and Trumball. At the time, nobody could imagine how the two stories would intersect through the traumatic experience of one small boy.

Frankie Goldsmith was nine years old when he and his mother and father boarded the Titanic at Southampton in England on April 10. They had third-class tickets on the maiden voyage of what was being called the “greatest ship ever constructed.” Named after a family of Greek gods, the Titanic was also publicized as “unsinkable.”

Frankie Goldsmith, his parents, and younger brother Bertie who died from diphtheria in 1911. Library of Congress. Creative Commons.

The Goldsmith’s destination was the emerging automobile industry in Detroit to chase the American Dream. Frankie’s father was a toolmaker. The Goldsmith’ planned to stay with family already in Detroit until Frank Sr. found work or could open a business of his own.

On their voyage to America, shortly before midnight on April 14, the Titanic struck a large iceberg that cut a long gash into the ship’s hull. The Titanic would disappear in less than three hours. In the ensuing confusion, many people refused to get in the lifeboats believing the ship was indeed unsinkable. But many women and children were loaded into lifeboats, including Frankie and his mother.

An SOS from the Titanic received by the Birma. Encyclopedia Britannica.

Years later, in the book, Echoes in the Night: Memories of a Titanic Survivor. Frankie recounts that fateful moment. “My dad reached down and patted me on the shoulder and said, ‘So long, Frankie, I’ll see you later.’ He didn’t and he may have known he wouldn’t.”

While exact numbers are unknown, of the estimated 2,200 people on board the Titanic, approximately 1,500 perished in the freezing waters that night, and around 700 rescued. As the half-empty lifeboats paddled away, the Titanic’s sinking became evident to those left behind. The survivors could hear the desperate and panicked cries of those people entering the water.

The last lifeboat launched from the Titanic as photographed from the Carpathia. The Titanic carried 14 standard wooden lifeboats with a capacity of 65 people each and four collapsible lifeboats with wooden bottoms and canvas sides (pictured here) with a capacity of 47 people each. Wikimedia Commons. Public Domain.

“The sound of people drowning is something I cannot describe to you and neither can anyone else,” Frankie wrote. “It is the most dreadful sound and then there is dreadful silence that follows it.”

Another Titanic survivor, author Archibald Gracie described it as, "There arose to the sky the most horrible sounds ever heard by mortal man except those of us who survived this terrible tragedy. The agonizing cries of death from over a thousand throats, the wails and groans of the suffering, the shrieks of the terror-stricken and the awful gasping for breath of those in the last throes of drowning, none of us will ever forget to our dying day."

The Titanic disappeared beneath the icy black surface, taking the 1,500 with her. As the ship faded away, so did the screams. All was silent on the rippling ocean. The 20 lifeboats that were launched bobbed in the water amid a large debris field. Within a few hours, Frankie, his mother, and the other survivors were rescued by the RMS Carpathia, and their sad journey continued to New York.

The iceberg thought to have been hit by the Titanic was photographed on the morning of April 15, 1912. Note the dark spot just along the berg's waterline, which onlookers described as a smear of red paint. Wikimedia Commons. Public Domain.

The Carpathia arrived in New York on April 18. Two days later, on April 20, while the country was still reeling from the news of the ship’s sinking and the arrival of the survivors, the Detroit Tigers baseball team played the first game in their new stadium, Navin Field. After several weeks of recovery, Frankie and his mother packed their bags and took the train to Detroit as initially planned, settling in with relatives. The vivid memories, terrible and traumatic, of the Titanic’s sinking and shouts of the drowning people, made the trip with Frankie, and the coming years would be very difficult for him.

Growing up, Frankie experienced profound survivor’s guilt. He refused to believe his father was dead and clung to the idea that Frank Sr. was rescued by a passing ship, something one of the Carpathia’s officers mistakenly told him. Frankie believed his father would walk through the front door any day and say, “Hello, Frankie!” Frankie’s delusion may have kept the tragedy fresh and alive for him. He had trouble communicating with people for a long time and suffered from nightmares.

Ty Cobb, Bobby Veach, and Sam Crawford in 1912. Public Domain, Detroit Public Library.

Frankie and his mother moved into a place of their own on Trumbull Avenue, a short distance from Navin Field. It would prove to be a painful move for Frankie. The crowds at Navin Field cheering on the Tigers triggered Frankie Goldsmith’s trauma. And the fans often cheered players such as slugger Sam Crawford and hitter Ty Cobb with his aggressive play.

“[Navin Field] was a scary place to me for a long time,” wrote Frankie. “Every time I heard the collected voices of the crowd cheering I was reminded of the screams from [the people] who were in that water.”

Titanic Sinking, engraving by Willy Stöwer. Wikimedia Commons. Public Domain.

Frankie often walked past the empty stadium. But if a game were being played, he wouldn’t go near the place. When his mother remarried, he left to live with other relatives. In 1926, Frankie got married and eventually settled in Ohio. Writer Dan Holmes says in his article, A Titanic survivor: The boy who was terrified by Navin Field in Detroit, that “Frankie eventually overcame the horror of the Titanic disaster and enjoyed raising three sons, one of whom was named Frank II.”

Frankie Goldsmith died in 1982 at age 79. Following his wishes, Frankie’s ashes were scattered over the area where the Titanic sank with his father. In 1991, one of his sons published Frankie’s notes and diary of the Titanic as Echoes In the Night: Memories of a Titanic Survivor.

