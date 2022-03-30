MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, March 18, 2022

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: March 18, 2022

House Bill 5570: Authorize gas tax 'holiday' Passed 24 to 14 in the Senate on March 15, 2022

To suspend collecting the state motor fuel tax levied on gasoline and diesel fuel purchases between April 1 and September 30, 2022. The current tax rate is 27.2 cents per gallon on both fuels, and revenue from it pays for state and local road repairs. The House Fiscal Agency projects this would reduce that revenue by $725 million in 2022, leaving an equivalent amount in motorists' pockets.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 4074: Encourage schools to teach free enterprise and entrepreneurship Passed 21 to 17 in the Senate on March 22, 2022

To encourage (but not require) public schools to offer a program of instruction on free enterprise and entrepreneurship for high school students.

Yes: Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D), Irwin (D)

House Bill 5682: Authorize enhanced penalties for assaulting emergency room staff Passed 85 to 17 in the House on March 16, 2022

To authorize enhanced penalties for assaulting a hospital "health professional" or volunteer by creating a new crime punishable by 93 days in jail and a $1,000 fine or more depending on specific circumstances.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D), Bollin (R)

House Bill 4912: Authorize "alternative" veterinary practices and more Passed 100 to 3 in the House on March 17, 2022

To revise various regulations in the law governing veterinary practices. Among other things the bill would prohibit veterinarians from practicing “unless it is within the context of a veterinarian-client-patient relationship” as defined in the bill; waive certain licensure mandates during a declared emergency or in response to a “to a large-scale animal cruelty case;” authorize the use of specified “therapeutic philosophy and practice that is not considered part of conventional, Western veterinary medicine;” and more.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5804: Mandate 'veterinarian-client-patient relationships' Passed 71 to 31 in the House on March 17, 2022

To prohibit veterinarians from practicing “unless it is within the context of a veterinarian-client-patient relationship” as defined in the bill. See also House Bill 4912.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5612: Exempt diapers and incontinence products from sales tax Failed 50 to 53 in the House on March 15, 2022

To exempt diapers and adult incontinence products from sales tax. It is unusual for the House to complete and record a vote to defeat a particular bill, rather than suspending the vote and moving on to the next agenda item. In the background of this vote are ongoing negotiations on some very substantial proposals to cut the state income tax and suspend the state gas tax.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

House Bill 5188: Prohibit bans on gun sales during state of emergency Passed 62 to 39 on March 10, 2022

To amend provisions in the state health code that delegate to the state health department the authority to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including the statewide “lockdowns” ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. The bill would prohibit officials from using this law to ban the sale or use of lawfully possessed firearms, ammunition, or other weapons during a declared emergency or disaster.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (D)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,