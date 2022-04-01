Chelsea Girls Water Polo Opens at East Grand Rapids

Coming off its first regional appearance in school history, the Chelsea girls’ water polo team opened with a 1-2 start at the East Grand Rapids Early Bird Invitational last week.

The Bulldogs defeated Zeeland 9-5.

Isabella Treglia found the net to put Chelsea up 1-0 after one period.

Jess Neff scored two second period goals and helped push the Bulldogs lead to 5-2 at the half.

The lead would grow to 7-3 in the third with goals by Neff and Bella Turner and they would seal the win in the fourth with one goal each for the 9-5 win.

Neff finished with four goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs. Turner added three goals and four assists, while Treglia and Fiona Stoker each tallied one goal. Emma Zachrich and Kiera Crawley added one assist each. Sydney Barston was huge in net with 14 saves for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs fell to a strong East Kentwood team 17-3.

Neff picked up two goals and Turner a goal and assist for Chelsea. Barston made seven saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea then dropped a tough 6-5 match to Forest Hills.

The Bulldogs led 2-1 at the half and 4-3 after three, but Forest Hills outscored Chelsea 3-1 in the fourth to pull out the win.

Crowley led Chelsea with two goals and an assist.

Turner added two goals and an assist, Neff one goal and assists, and Gabriella Burgess one assist for the Bulldogs. Barston made eight saves in net.