Saline’s MMI Wins Prestigious Industry Award

Saline’s MMI Engineered Solutions Inc. has won the 2021 Processor of the Year award from the trade magazine Plastics News. The automotive industry did not have an easy time with it with labor problems and supply chain issues, Plastics News Editor Don Loepp explained in the March 28 issue of Plastics News.

MMI's equipment. Photo provided by MMI Engineered Solutions Inc.

"Computer chip shortages and supply chain issues made it hard to predict business day to day. Labor became scarce and more expensive, and resin prices shot up overnight after an unexpected ice storm hit the US Gulf Coast," Loepp wrote. "Through it all, Saline-based MMI Engineered Solutions Inc. managed to have the best year in the company’s history. And for its effort, the injection molder, blow molder, and toolmaker is Plastic News’ 2021 Processor of the Year.”

1. MMI's equipment. Photo provided by MMI Engineered Solutions Inc.

MMI uses its plastic injector technology to make automotive parts by taking plastic pallets form them into products through either an injection mold process or a blow mold process. They also made PPE material during the pandemic.

An MMI employee at work. Photo provided by MMI Engineered Solutions Inc.

When asked how MMI’s owner Doug Callahan felt about receiving the award, he said he felt “humbled to receive a prestigious award that the entire plastics industry is eligible for. There’s over 14,000 injection molding companies across North America and only one company wins. For our company to be even considered for the award is significant. To actually win the award is spectacular. Overall I’m most proud of my team … for all of their hard work and resilience and fortitude over the last two and a half years.”

MMI's equipment. Photo provided by MMI Engineered Solutions Inc.

MMI supplies parts to the automotive industry. According to its website, the 42 year old firm makes everything from powertrain components to prototype design and blow molding. Their 145,000 square foot Saline location stands in between the Wood Outlet Drain and Tefft Park.

“We’re very proud to have them as a member. This is a very prestigious award for manufacturing. We are very proud of them and proud to have them as a member,” Saline Chamber of Commerce Executive Director told this newspaper.

Image Credit: MMI Engineered Solutions Inc.