CPD Weekly Report 04-05-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-1069

Location: 5000 block of Sibley Rd.

Date: March 24, 2022

Time: 6:00 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers had a walk-in complaint regarding an incident that had taken place the previous night on March 23rd at around 10:35 pm. The complainant stated that he had been sleeping and was awoken by the sounds of gunshots. The complainant stated that he had reviewed his security camera and found video of a vehicle driving east on Sibley Road and as the vehicle passed the house, he observed what looked like the driver of the car fire two shots, and by the looks of the muzzle flash it appeared that the firearm was pointed up in the air. No further information was immediately available on a vehicle or suspect description. The case remains open pending further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 22-1047

Location: 300 block of S. Main Street

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 11:09 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 300 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny of a sculpture. The complainant stated that the sculpture was found to be missing on March 22nd however it was unknown what exact date or time the sculpture had been stolen. The sculpture was reported to be large and resembled a large willow root and was named “Chunky Monkey”. The bolts that were used to secure the sculpture to the base were still intact at the time of the report. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.

*****

Incident #: 22-1030

Location: 400 block of Garfield St.

Date: March 21, 2022

Time: 1:33 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station an officer took a report over the phone regarding a fraud that had taken place over the internet. The complainant stated that they had purchased a large amount of camping equipment and some art supplies from a seller on Facebook Marketplace and had paid for the items using the “Cash App”. The complainant stated that they had purchased items from this seller in the past and had not encountered any problems previously. The complainant stated that the seller had confirmed that they had received the money and would send the items.

The complainant stated that they never received the items by the projected date and when she tried to contact the seller again it was unsuccessful and all mention of the business had been removed from Facebook. The case information was turned over to Cash App and Facebook.