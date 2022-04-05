Saline Swears In Police Leadership And Council Members

The Saline Chamber was packed with people for the swearing in of five people to serve the city; including three that were long delayed.

Greg Bazick being sworn in by Brian Marl.

“I know I speak not only for myself but for my colleagues at Council and staff that we are delighted, elated to have both Chief Radzick and now Deputy Chief Bazick. Both are outstanding law enforcement professionals and I know they will do great things for the community,” Mayor Brian Marl told the crowd.

Dawn Krause being sworn in. Image credit: Kevin Camero-Sulak

Marl formally swore in Saline’s first ever female chief of police, Marlene Radzik, to an enthusiastic applause.

“I would just like to say thank you to everybody who is here. A lot of you people have helped me along the way,” Radzik said. “I’m just so happy everyone is here. I promise to do the City of Saline good.”

3. Marlene Radzick as she graduated from the police academy. Image credit: Greg

Greg Bazick, the new deputy chief who was sworn in right after her, has worked with Radzik off and on during the course of both of their careers. The two of them graduated from the police academy in the same year, as evidenced by their graduating photos displayed in the council chamber.

The swearing in of City Councilors Jim Dell’Orco, Dawn Krause and Kevin Camero-Sulak has been repeatedly delayed because of Covid-19. Camero-Sulak said he felt it was an honor to be sworn in by the Honorable Anna Frushour.

Kevin Camero-Sulak being sworn in.

“I feel that it is a positive celebration. I take the swearing in very seriously and I think it is an important part of the process for me and the community, and something positive to celebrate. When a judge is willing to come and do that, visit our council chambers doesn’t happen very often. It shows how serious my dedication to the city [is],” Camero-Sulak said.