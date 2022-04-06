St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Seeking Patient Advisors to Help Better Serve the Community

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea is seeking community members for a unique opportunity to serve as patient advisors on its Patient Experience Advisory Council. Specifically, the council is looking for new members throughout the hospital service area ranging in ages, gender and ethnicity.

The Patient Experience Advisory Council is made up of Chelsea community members who have either been a patient or have had a family member receive care at St. Joe’s Chelsea. The hospital brings policies, processes and materials to the advisors for input to ensure operations run smoothly for our patients and families.

“Advisors on the Patient Experience Advisory Council have helped improve patient care policies and procedures for visitation, consent and communications,” said Lori Williams, RN, BSN, director of Care Services and co-leader of the council. “Advisors have also improved safety efforts surrounding transitions from hospital to long-term care, improved the experience of care for inpatient and outpatient settings, and given input on welcome letters, discharge summaries, signage, brochures and much more.”

The Patient Experience Advisory Council meets once a month to review and provide input, as well as receive information and updates from the hospital.

“Feedback and input from patients and family members is extremely important to us,” said Rev. Kathy Schell, MDiv, mission integration consultant and co-leader of the council. “As health care workers, the way we see and understand things may be different from our patients. Seeking input from diverse patients and family members ensures we are communicating in ways our patients and families understand.”

“I have been on the council for five years,” said Judy Oake, Chelsea resident and member of the Patient Experience Advisory Council. “I appreciate learning about the hospital’s operations and priorities and value the opportunity to help make those processes more patient-focused. It is an honor to serve in this volunteer capacity and contribute to the excellent care provided.”

Advisors are required to complete the hospital’s volunteer screening process, orientation and training.

For additional information on becoming a Patient Experience Advisor, call 734-593-5799, or email lori.s.williams@stjoeshealth.org or Kathy.schell@stjoeshealth.org.