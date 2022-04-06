Local Movers Move to Support Women

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Every spring, from mid-March to the first week of May, Two Men and a Truck franchises across North America and Great Britain use their trucks to support local shelters.

The annual campaign called “Movers for Moms” has each of the company’s approximately 350 franchises align itself with a shelter that helps women in such situations as domestic violence, sexual abuse, and poverty.

“We collect essential care items and drop them off at the shelters around Mother’s Day,” explains Charlene Bush, a Marketing Director for the company. “We don’t want women feeling left out or left behind, especially during what can be a difficult holiday if you are a woman living in poverty or crisis and have children.”

Founder of Two Men and a Truck, Mary Ellen Sheets, established a philanthropic spirit right from the beginning of the company in the early 1980s. “She made $1,000 and gave $100 to ten different charities,” says Bush. “The Movers for Moms campaign honors her and continues her legacy.”

The Ann Arbor area franchise of Two Men and a Truck supports SafeHouse Center in this year’s campaign. SafeHouse Center provides support for those living in Washtenaw County impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault.

“This is our fifteenth Movers for Moms campaign,” says Bush. “In that time, we have collected over 300,000 items for shelters across the U.S.”

If your business is interested in being a drop-off point for donated items, Charlene can be contacted at charlene.bush@twomen.com