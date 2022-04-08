Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express and MUVE launch a new transportation app

The following is an announcement from the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express and MUVE about a transportation app available on iOS and Android.



CHELSEA, MI – The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE), together with their technology partner, MUVE, a leader in mobility solutions, announced today the launch of a new transportation app platform. This mobility ecosystem application integrates the full suite of MUVE’s technology offering, which includes dispatch mapping, driver in-bus real-time information updates, as well as rider on-demand bookings and fixed route scheduling.

“By collaborating with MUVE, we can now support our community’s options for e-reservations on both door-to-door and accessible fixed route transit. Along with the on-boarding of additional drivers, this new technology lets us now offer a more user-friendly service and try extended weekday demand-responsive service hours, both earlier in the mornings and later in the afternoons, throughout our area,” stated Julia Roberts, WAVE’s Executive Director.

“Working in conjunction with WAVE, we’ve been able to create an elevated mobility standard for Washtenaw County that improves access, reliability, and inclusivity in transportation solutions for people of all abilities. This is a great example of how strategic alignment, breakthrough technology, and partnerships between public and private entities can help communities innovate their mobility ecosystems,” said Anthony W. Shannon, MUVE co-Founder and Technology Lead.

This Michigan Mobility Challenge project, funded in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, has been in the technology integration and training phase for the past few months. It enhances mobility solutions such as shared rides to work and non-emergency medical transportation services for everyone.

About MUVE – My Universal Vision for Everyone.

MUVE is an industry leader in the innovation, development, and implementation of the first universally built and fully inclusive mobility technology. Our core values are rooted in the mindfulness and compassion that is crucial in tackling the many unique and important inclusion issues in moving people, data, and products.

About WAVE – Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express

WAVE

is a nonprofit organization, serving Chelsea, Dexter, and surrounding communities, that provides equitable, affordable, and sustainable public transportation for all, including people of diverse races and identities, persons with disabilities, older adults and students, as well as transit-dependent individuals in western Washtenaw County.