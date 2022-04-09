The Chelsea lacrosse team kicked off the 2022 season in a big way with a 15-6 rout of Belleville.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from the start, taking a 6-0 lead after one period. The lead stood at 9-3 at the half and Chelsea would cruise in the second half.

Thomas Dennis had a big game with four goals and one assist to lead the Bulldogs.

Ben Potter had a huge night with a hat trick of three goals and dished out four assists.

Braden Kennedy added a hat trick of three goals, while Liam Conti chipped in with a pair of goals. Jon Shemwell had a goal and assist, while Braylon Rosario and Kellen Ahlstrom added one goal each. Myles Bieber, Aiden Wallgren, and Gavin James recorded one assist each.

The Bulldogs return to action Thursday at Tecumseh.