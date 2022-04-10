Chelsea Girls’ Track and Field Off and Running

The Chelsea girls track and field team kicked off its season this week with a pair of invitationals and had a strong start.

The Bulldogs took first place in the large division at the Whitmore Lake Relays Friday. They finished with 85.111 points to squeak by Saline with 84.644.

First-place finishes went to the 4x100 varsity team of Molly Mannor, Makayla Kegerreis, Laney Smith, and Aleya Smith; the 4x400 freshman/sophomore team of Natalia DeMea, Sofia DeMea, Paiton Doyle, and Madison Morgan; and the 4x100 shuttle hurdles team of Mannor, Leila Wells, Brooke Matusik, Anne King.

The 4x200 team of N. DeMea, S. DeMea, L. Smith, and Eva Dewaele finished third, while Audra Guthre was third in the pole vault. Kegerreis was fourth in the long jump, Wells fourth in the high jump, and the 4x400 relay team of Kegerreis, Mannor, L. Smith, and Matusik was fourth.

Fifth-place finishes went to Trilian Krug in the 1600 and the DMR team of Kate Gaiser, Guthre, Krug, and Julia Kause, Dewaele was sixth in the long jump, Madeline Collins seventh in the high jump and long jump, and Kennedy Anderson seventh in the high jump.

Chelsea sent a small squad to the Grass Lake Invitational and finished fifth with 72 points in the meet won by Homer with 91.

The 4x200 team of Kate Krugh, Carlota Benitez Bianchi, Kloi Milliken, and Addison Adams finished first, while Ava Woodard was first in the shot put.

Alyson Baize, Elsa Baize, Brooklyn Nguyen, and Milliken finished second, while third-place finishes went to Krugh in the 400, and the 4x800 team of Doyle, Tess Wheeler, Claire Zarinnia, and Rachel Bullock.

Kaitlin Kubicki was fourth in the 3200, Caitlyn Ash fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, Doyle fourth in the pole vault, Woodard fifth in the discus, and Bella Hagen fifth in the 3200.