Chelsea Boys’ Track and Field Starts Strong

The Chelsea boys’ track and field team opened its season with a strong showing at a pair of invitationals last week.

The Bulldogs took part in the Whitmore Lake Relays Friday.

Parker Olk in the pole vault and Brandon Snyder in the long jump to first-place finishes for Chelsea.

The DMR team of Connell Alford, Zebedee Swager, Grayson Eckland, and Bram Hartsuff was third, Alford third in the 1600; and the 4x100 freshman/sophomore team of Augustus Wehrly, Nolan Fleszar, Zak Sing, and Johnathan Turnbow placed third.

Third-place finishes also went to the 4z200 team of Colton King, Landen Napieralski, Thomas Shemwell, and Andrew Sherwood, and the 4x400 team of Victor Rady, Lucas Hopkins, Shemwell, and Sherwood.

The 4x100 team of Snyder, Nick Fisk, Colin Wacker, and Regan Plank was fourth, while the 4x800 team of Nick Spruce, Misha McElrath, Mo Cugliari, and Eckland was fourth, and the 4x110 shuttle hurdle team of Andrew Hilbert, Ethan Kwaske, Malcolm Keaton, and Sing was also fourth.

Spruce finished fifth in the 1600 and Swager was 8th

in the 1600.

The Bulldogs sent a small squad to Grass Lake Saturday to compete in the Warrior Invitational and finished eighth.

Jackson Dell led Chelsea with a second—place finish in the 800, while Cugliari was third in the pole vault.

The 4x100 team of Kia Ziolkowski, Alex Bennett, Auden Howard, and Tyson Hill was fourth, while Leo Swager was fifth in the 1600, and the team of Manuel Carrasco, Hice Jacob, Pietro Dominioni, and Zachary DeLong was fifth in the 4x200.

Ethan Kapolka was sixth in the 1600 and Shemwell sixth in the long jump, Hill eighth in the 100, Carrascon eight in the 400, Jay Hawkins eighth in the 800, Gabe Muckle eighth in the 3200, John Muckle ninth in the 3200, and Caleb Peterson ninth in the shot put.