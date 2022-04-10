Chelsea Tennis Opens with Win at Mason Quad

Coming off its best season ever, the Chelsea girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season strong with a win at the Mason quad Saturday.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish third at the D3 state finals and won three flight state titles, the first in school history.

Chelsea claimed six flight titles on their way to 15 points. Portage Central finished with 10 points, Mason 6, and Okemos 5. All three teams earned top 12 finishes in D2 in 2021.

Hayley Hopkins finished first at four singles for Chelsea. The Bulldogs swept the doubles flight with Mia Loveland and Adrienne DeLong taking one-doubles, Megan Boughton and Meghan Bareis two-doubles, Izzy Barkey and Kendall Spink three-doubles, Sarah Tillman and Natalie Roeser four-doubles, and Maddi Coy and Julia Hanselman five-doubles.

The match of the day was at four doubles where Tillman and Roeser fell behind 4-1 in the opening set and battled back to win in a tiebreaker. They then easily won the second set to take the match.

Second-place finishes went to Amanda Dosey at one singles, Anne Marie Begola at two singles, and Josie Jackson at three singles.