Chelsea Water Polo Teams Have Big Week

Photo by Jane Pacheco

The Chelsea water polo teams had a busy week as the boys’ team went 2-2 on the week and the girls 1-1.

The teams opened the week by hosting Mason and both came up short.

The boys fell to Mason 15-8.

Parker Olk led the Bulldogs with four goals and two assists, while Jared Atkinson added four goals and one assist. Owen Critchfield scored once, while goaltender Peter Fredenberg made 16 saves.

The boys’ bounced back and went 2-1 at the Mason tournament this weekend.

Chelsea defeated Troy 13-7.

Olk led the Bulldogs with six goals and one assist. Misha McElrath recorded four goals, Atkinson two goals, and Brennan Bagbey one goal and two assists. Fredenberg made 17 saves in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then fell to Grand Blanc 14-7.

Olk and Atkinson scored three goals each, while Joel Burke added one goal. Fredenberg made nine saves.

Chelsea then finished the tournament with a 13-8 win over Portage.

Olk had a monster game with 10 goals and one assist. He finished with 19 goals in the tournament for Chelsea. Critchfield, Burke, and Atkinson scored one goal each, while Atkinson had three assists and McElrath two for Chelsea.

The girls fell to Mason Tuesday night 19-8.

Kiera Crawley led Chelsea with three goals. Chelsea Paddock added two goals and an assist, Bella Turner two goals, and Emma Zachrich one goal. Jess Neff picked up an assist, while Sydney Barston made five saves.

The Bulldogs bounced back to beat Portage 17-6.

Neff had a big night with seven goals and two assists to lead Chelsea.

Isabella Treglia had a hat trick with three goals and Paddock two goals and one assist. Crawley chipped in with two goals and two assists, Keygan Monahan two goals, and Fiona Stoker one goal. Barston made eight saves.