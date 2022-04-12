John Daniels Named Citizen of The Year 2021

John Daniels of Chelsea Lumber was “ambushed” during a leadership meeting on Tuesday, April 12. Pictured here, surrounded by friends, family, and members of the business community in Chelsea, Daniels was honored by the Chamber of Commerce for contributions to the community through the years, and named Chelsea’s Citizen of the Year for 2021.

The formal presentation of the 2021 Business Leadership Awards will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm, during the Annual Meeting of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce at Robin Hills Farm. All are invited!