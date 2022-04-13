Chelsea UMC Wins CROP Hunger Walk Golden Sneaker Award

Barbara Locks, Coordinator for the Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk, presented the Golden Sneaker Award to Chelsea 1st United Methodist on Sunday, April 3.

The 2021 CROP Hunger Walk raised the highest funds ever. The Walk, held the first Sunday in October in Dexter, had more than 160 Walkers and raised $39,097, with an additional $500 donated for t-shirts. The Walk was #5 CROP Walk in Michigan. Twenty-five percent of the money we raise goes to our local interfaith assistance organization, Faith in Action.

Chelsea 1st United Methodist again won the Golden Sneaker Award for having the greatest percentage increase in funds raised compared to 2020--two years in a row.

The 2022 Walk will be in Chelsea. Individuals, families, friends, businesses, civic organizations, school groups, religious organizations, and pets are welcome to join. The theme this year is “Climate Change and its impact on Hunger and Poverty."

The Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk was one of more than 800 walks across the United States last year. This money is used to change the reality for those who hunger and thirst in the United States and around the world.

Together, we can help end hunger in our community and around the world, One Step at a Time! Join us!

Contact Barbara Locks at chelseadexterCROPwalk@gmail.com, or search Chelsea/Dexter CROP Walk 2022 for more information.