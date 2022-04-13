CPD Weekly Report 04-12-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-1237

Location: 900 block of N. Main Street

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 11:51 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Main Street for the report of an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the victim and the suspect, a 30-year-old Waterford Twp. man. The victim stated that there was a verbal altercation that took place regarding the work that had been done by the suspect and the victim verbally insulted the suspect and in turn, the suspect punched him in the nose. The suspect generally corroborated the victim's account of events. The victim declined the need of medical attention. At the time of the report, the victim was unsure whether he wished to pursue criminal charges. The case was closed pending a decision on pressing criminal charges.

Incident #: 22-1212

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: April 6, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer took a complaint regarding a larceny of cash from a business. The complainant stated that the theft was believed to have occurred sometime between March 27th and April 4th. The complainant stated that two envelopes containing cash currency were taken out of an unlocked cash dropbox. The complainant stated that they had no information on who may have stolen the money. At the time of the complaint, the complainant did not have any additional information and did not wish to pursue the matter any further.

Incident #: 22-1196

Location: 500 block of Fieldstone Circle N

Date: April 5, 2022

Time: 2:32 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Fieldstone Circle N regarding a fraud that had recently taken place over the internet. The complainant stated that he had been online looking for an apartment and had sent money to pay the first month’s rent and a security deposit. The complainant became to feel uneasy with the situation when additional money was immediately asked to be sent. The complainant was able to contact his bank and the bank was able to cancel the transfer of funds before it could be claimed. The officer sent a follow-up email to the suspected party involved but has not received any response back. The case was closed due to there being no monetary loss.

Incident #: 22-1195

Location: 600 block of W. Middle St.

Date: April 5, 2022

Time: 12:13 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was requested to respond to the front lobby of the police station for the report of a check fraud complaint originating over the internet. The complainant stated that they had been solicited over the internet to have a vinyl wrap advertisement placed on their vehicle and told they’d be compensated. The complainant said that shortly thereafter they received a check in the mail and deposited it into their bank. The complainant stated they received correspondence from the suspect via text message and they were directed to obtain six (6) gift cards totaling $2350 and were asked to provide the security codes for those gift cards, with which she complied. The complainant stated that three days later she was contacted by her bank and told that the check she had deposited had not cleared and was fraudulent. At the time of the report, there were no further investigative leads on a potential suspect and the case was closed.