Letts Creek Bridge Replacement

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Letts Creek bridge on Dexter-Chelsea Road is scheduled to have its superstructure replaced in 2023.

The work is part of MDOT’s Pilot Bridge Bundling Project which will replace, remove, or repair 19 bridges in Michigan with money made available through federal COVID relief funds. The Letts Creek superstructure replacement is projected to cost $1.64 million and take 60-90 days to complete. The superstructure supports the deck over which traffic travels.

The 62-foot bridge over Letts Creek was built in 1983. The bridge is inspected every two years, receiving “Very Good” and “Good” ratings for its superstructure until 2015 when it slipped to “Satisfactory.”

Letts Creek is also referred to as the north fork of Mill Creek. No specific date has been set for construction to begin. MDOT's online dashboard at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling

allows the public to track progress on the projects.