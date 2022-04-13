Late Game Rally Leads Bulldogs in Opener

It took a while, but the bats finally came to life as the Chelsea baseball team scored 13 runs in the fifth and sixth inning to pull away from Jackson Lumen Christi for a 13-0 rout in the season opener Tuesday.

The Bulldogs could muster just two hits in the first four innings, but they came to life in the fifth.

Back-to-back doubles by Gabe Anstead and Lucas Dawson plated three runs for Chelsea. Three batters later, Hunter Sciackitano doubled in a run and scored on a single by Robbie Tyson to make it 6-0 and a Lumen error plated two more runs to make it 8-0 after five.

The Bulldogs benefitted from five walks and an error to score five more runs in the sixth to make it a 13-0.

Dawson led the offense with two hits and two RBI, while Sciackitano had two hits and one RBI. Tyson and Anstead had a hit and RBI each, Logan Kilgore and Hayden Westcott each with one hit.

Hunter Shaw struck out eight and allowed two hits in five innings of work on the mound for the win.