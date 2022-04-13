Chelsea Tennis Takes Down Skyline

The Chelsea girls' tennis team opened the dual meet part of its season Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Ann Arbor Skyline.

The Bulldogs dominated the doubles matches by sweeping all four in straight sets.

Amelie Loveland/Adrianne DeLong won 6-2, 6-1 at one-doubles, Meghan Bareis/Megan Boughton 6-2, 6-0 at two-doubles, Kendall Spink/Izzy Barkey 6-4, 6-3 at three-doubles, and Sarah Tillman/Natalie Roeser 6-2, 6-3 at four doubles.

Haley Hopkins won at four-singles 6-3, 6-3.

The match of the day was at one singles where Amanda Dosey rallied from one set down to win in a three set tiebreaker. Dosey dropped the first set 3-6 but bounced back to win the second set 6-3 to force a deciding third set. She won the tiebreaker 10-1 to claim the match.

Chelsea improved to 4-0 on the season.