Weekly Road Work April 18-24

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta McCrone Rd between Talladay Rd and Judd Rd Daytime road closure April 18 - 22 (extended)

Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - April 30 (extended)

Bridgewater, Saline Arkona Rd between US-12 and Abel Rd Road closure April 5 - until further notice

Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and N Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 21 - until further notice (needs dry weather to allow for more patching)

Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure April 7 - 18

Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30

Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30

Pittsfield Burnham Rd, Landin Trl and Arcadia Dr in Kirtland Hills Sub Daytime road closure April 1 - 22

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - April 29

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 15 - late June

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - April

Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure March 28 - April 21 (extended)

Sharon Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd Intermittent lane closure April 7 - 29

York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Road closure April 7 - May 12

York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27

Ypsilanti Grand Blvd between Forest Ave and Holmes Rd Daytime road closure April 1 - 22

Ypsilanti Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.