Chelsea MI
4-14-2022 6:15am

Weekly Road Work April 18-24

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta McCrone Rd between Talladay Rd and Judd Rd Daytime road closure April 18 - 22 (extended)
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - April 30 (extended)
Bridgewater, Saline Arkona Rd between US-12 and Abel Rd Road closure April 5 - until further notice
Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and N Territorial Rd Road closure Feb. 21 - until further notice (needs dry weather to allow for more patching)
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure April 7 - 18
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30
Pittsfield Burnham Rd, Landin Trl and Arcadia Dr in Kirtland Hills Sub Daytime road closure April 1 - 22
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - April 29
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 15 - late June
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - April
Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure March 28 - April 21 (extended)
Sharon Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd Intermittent lane closure April 7 - 29
York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Road closure April 7 - May 12
York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27
Ypsilanti Grand Blvd between Forest Ave and Holmes Rd Daytime road closure April 1 - 22
Ypsilanti Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti McCarthy St between Knowles St and Conway Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
