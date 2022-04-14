Chelsea’s One World One Family Community Survey

One World One Family is asking for input on social justice issues of importance to the community. OWOF has released an on-line survey to gather feedback on some specific areas of concern. There are nine topics presented with the opportunity to suggest others.

With police reform activities underway and numerous activities accomplished this last year, OWOF would like to take this time to reflect and plan and maybe open new doors. They would also like to encourage others to become involved and find areas they feel strongly about.

The link to the survey is here. It takes about 5 minutes to complete. . Board members are committed to putting the feedback to good use. The survey will be open until May 15. After the survey is reviewed, OWOF will have a public open membership meeting and will encourage everyone to attend. They are hoping this will be the first of many membership events.

In the two years since the June 4 Rally to Support #BlackLivesMatter, One World One Family has dedicated itself to justice and equity for all. Their Mission statement says they work to be anti-racist and oppose discrimination in any form. They are working to empower people to change systems so everyone can participate fully in a diverse society.

OWOF has a 9-member Board of Directors that meets monthly. Meetings are open and dates are published on their Facebook page. OWOF information is on their web page www.owofchelsea.org